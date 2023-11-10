Dengue outbreak continues in Punjab with 219 new cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Punjab remains in the clutches of dengue outbreak, as 219 new cases were recorded, here on Friday.

According to the latest Health Department data, a total of 11,188 confirmed dengue cases have been reported across 36 districts in Punjab this year.

Lahore takes the lead count with a staggering 4,868 cases,Rawalpindi with 2,450, Multan with 1,110, Faisalabad with 557, and Gujranwala with 1043 cases. The situation continues, with Lahore reporting an additional 83 new Dengue cases, Rawalpindi with 24, Multan with 23, Gujranwala with 41, Faisalabad with 28, Sahiwal with four, Sialkot with three, and Vehari with three dengue cases.

Meanwhile, Sheikhupura, Attock, Narowal, Okara, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh and Mandi Bahauddin each reported one case of dengue within 24 hours.

Currently, 146 Dengue patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab, with 91 of them in Lahore district hospitals.