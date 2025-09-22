Open Menu

Dengue Outbreak In Havelian: Cilcitizens Demand Emergency Fumigation Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2025 | 07:40 PM

Dengue outbreak in Havelian: Cilcitizens demand emergency fumigation drive

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Dengue fever has tightened its grip on Havelian, affecting entire households with multiple cases and leaving dozens of patients admitted in Abbottabad hospitals. Reports suggest that in many homes, more than three family members are battling the disease.

For the past two weeks, dengue has spread across several neighborhoods, including Mohalla Qabli, Mohalla Mehboobabad, Mohalla Tanki, Mohalla Loharan, Lakri Mandi, Mohalla Qasab, the central Jamia Masjid area, and surrounding localities.

Concerned citizens have appealed to Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad to immediately launch a citywide emergency fumigation campaign.

They said that the limited spraying carried out so far, targeting only a few homes and locations, is inadequate. Residents stressed that a full-day fumigation operation is urgently required to curb the outbreak and protect public health.

