Dengue outbreak worsens in Havelian, surrounding areas

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2025) Dengue fever has reached alarming levels in Havelian and its adjoining union councils, particularly Langra, Chamanka, and nearby localities, where thousands of residents have been admitted to local hospitals over the past few days with fever and related symptoms.

The sudden surge has created an extraordinary rush of patients in healthcare facilities.

Locals have criticized the authorities for failing to launch timely fumigation campaigns despite having access to dengue spray resources, blaming negligence for the disease turning into an epidemic.

They have urged the district and tehsil administrations to take emergency measures, including large-scale fumigation drives in affected areas and awareness campaigns to guide the public on preventive measures.

Public representatives have also warned that without urgent intervention, the situation could worsen further, endangering lives and placing unbearable pressure on the healthcare system.