Dengue Patient Dies, 50 Test Positive In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 12:24 AM

Dengue patient dies, 50 test positive in Hyderabad

The Health Authorities here on Wednesday confirmed that a dengue patient had lost his life and 50 people were tested positive of the virus in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :The Health Authorities here on Wednesday confirmed that a dengue patient had lost his life and 50 people were tested positive of the virus in the district.

The district health officer Dr Lala Jaffar while talking to APP said three dengue patients had lost their lives so far, of them only one patient belongs to Hyderabad while two others belong to Badin and Jamshoro districts respectively.

He said as many as 50 dengue patients were reported in the district from October 1 to 10.

Dr Lala Jaffar said health department had made adequate arrangements to provide best treatment to dengue patients and a separate ward for dengue affected patients had been set up in Liaquat University hospital Hyderabad branch.

