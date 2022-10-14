Dengue patient dies; 79 new cases reported in Hyderabad

A young man suffering from dengue died here on Friday as the health authorities recorded 79 new dengue positive cases in the district during 24 hours

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :A young man suffering from dengue died here on Friday as the health authorities recorded 79 new dengue positive cases in the district during 24 hours.

An official of the Liaquat University Hospital informed that the deceased Asfar Patel was admitted in critical condition in the hospital's emergency ward where he breathed his last.

Dengue has so far claimed five lives in Hyderabad since early September.