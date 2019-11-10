UrduPoint.com
Dengue Patient Dies In Civil Hospital Hyderabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 10:30 PM

Dengue patient dies in civil hospital Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :A patient admitted in civil hospital Hyderabad on Sunday died due to dengue fever after which the death toll rose to 32 in Sindh this year.

The Assistant Medical Superintendent of civil hospital Dr. Shuokat Lakho said that 25 years old Muhammad Ali, a dengue patient has been shifted to Intensive Care Unit after his blood pressure went down where he had died.

More Stories From Pakistan

