UrduPoint.com

Dengue Patient Dies In LUH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 11, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Dengue patient dies in LUH

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :A man suffering from dengue breathed his last at Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) here on Sunday.

An official of LUH informed that the deceased 35 years old Naveed Akram remained admitted in the hospital for many days, fighting for his life.

According to him, with the fresh dengue causing death the toll since the month of September 2020, had reached 9, including 2 deaths that happened in December.

However, the official said the hospital was witnessing a drop in the number of patients being admitted in the LUH for treatment of dengue with only 2 cases appearing in the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Dengue Man September December Sunday 2020 From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 December 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th December 2022

13 hours ago
 England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter ..

England and France unchanged for World Cup quarter-final

22 hours ago
 Secy sports for early functioning of cricket cente ..

Secy sports for early functioning of cricket center

22 hours ago
 Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champ ..

Leinster hammer Racing, Sharks edge Quins in Champions Cup

22 hours ago
 Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of h ..

Brussels congregation calls for immediate end of human rights abuses in IIOJK

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.