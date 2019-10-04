UrduPoint.com
Dengue Patients Being Provided Free Treatment: Dr Zafar Mirza

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 01:24 PM

Dengue patients being provided free treatment: Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Zafar Mirza has said there is now significant reduction in the number of dengue patients.Talking to the media persons in Islamabad on Friday, he said the dengue patients are being provided with free treatment and medicines in the hospitals.

Dr Rana Safdar of National Institute of Health said that twenty thousand of dengue patients were reported.

Out of these, nineteen thousand patients stand recuperated.

