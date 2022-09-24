UrduPoint.com

Dengue Patients Can Avail Treatment Facility On Sehat Sahulat Card

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2022 | 07:59 PM

Dengue patients can avail treatment facility on Sehat Sahulat Card

The dengue patients will now be able to ensure their treatment through Sehat Sahulat card

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :The dengue patients will now be able to ensure their treatment through Sehat Sahulat card.

Dengue patients, can get free treatment at Chaudhry M Akram Teaching and Research Hospital Raiwind road, University of Lahore Teaching Hospital Defense Road, Shalamar Hospital Shalamar Riches Colony, Hayat Memorial Hospital DHA Lahore, Akhtar Saeed Hospital Lahore Block F, EMC Society, Central Park Teaching Hospital Lahore Kahna Nou, Arif Memorial Hospital Ferozepure road Lahore, Lahore Care Hospital Ghazi road Stop Ferozepure road Lahore, Kishwar Sultana Hospital College road Township Lahore, Wazir Hospital Township Block 1 Sector C1, Ifat Anwar Medical Complex Township Lahore, Avisnia Hospital Phase 9 Baidian road Lahore, Family Hospital Mazang road Lahore, Faran Hospital Abdali road Islampura Lahore, Fatima Memorial Hospital Shadman Lahore, Sheikh Zayed Post Graduate Medical Complex Block D Muslim Town Lahore, Mukhtar Munir Hospital Sabza Zara Housing Scheme Phase 1, 2 and Sharif Medical City Hospital Lahore, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

It is said that more hospitals are being added across the province for the convenience of dengue patients. People can call the helpline number 0800-09009 to get information about Sehat Sahulat card related treatment facilities. People may download the Pakistan National Health card application from the app store for further guidance.

More Stories From Pakistan

