Dengue precautionary measures stressed

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch has urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures against dengue besides, of taking precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikandar Baloch has urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures against dengue besides, of taking precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he appealed to people to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage should be thrown in open places, adding that people should be more responsible in preventing dengue during monsoon, and rainwater should not be accumulated in residential areas. He directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across Punjab.

He appealed to all the religious scholars to inform the worshipers coming to mosques about the prevention of dengue. "Be a responsible citizen by keeping your surroundings neat and clean" he said. He maintained that the public was requested to extend full cooperation to Health department teams, if they come to your home or business centers for the checking of dengue larvae, as dengue could be fatal and was a very dangerous fever which could cause death.

During the last 24 hours, 75 dengue patients were reported from Punjab and during this year, a total 250 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported from all over the province and 193 patients had been reported from Lahore.

At present a total of 15 patients were admitted across Punjab out of which, two patients were admitted in Services Hospital Lahore, two in Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore, two in Hameed Latif Hospital Lahore, two in District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Rawalpindi whereas respectively one patient was admitted each, in Jinnah Hospital Lahore, Rangers Teaching Hospital Lahore, Ittefaq Hospital Lahore, Central Park Hospital Lahore, National Hospital Lahore, Masood Hospital Lahore and DHQ Faisalabad.

During the last 24 hours, 467,670 indoor and 96,305 locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 1,310 locations. Similarly in Lahore 74,856 indoor and 9,782 locations were checked for dengue larvae and 983 positive containers were destroyed.