Dengue precautionary measures stressed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch urged the citizens to adopt precautionary measures against dengue besides, of taking precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he appealed to the people to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage should be thrown in open places, adding that people should be more responsible in preventing dengue during monsoon, and rainwater should not be accumulated in residential areas.

"Be a responsible citizen by keeping your surroundings neat and clean" he said and adding that the public was requested to extend full cooperation to health department teams, if they come to your home or business centres for the checking of dengue larvae, as dengue could be fatal and was a very dangerous fever which could cause death.

The secretary directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across Punjab. He appealed to all the religious scholars to inform the worshipers coming to mosques about the prevention of dengue.

During the last 24 hours, 34 dengue patients were reported from Punjab, out of which, 29 in Lahore and two from Rawalpindi, whereas respectively one patient each was reported from Gujrat, Jhang and Pakpattan.

During this year, total 398 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported from Punjab, out of all confirmed patients, 320 patients had been reported from Lahore. At present a total of 20 patients were admitted across Punjab, out of which, 11 dengue patients were admitted in the hospitals of Lahore. three patients were admitted in Fatima Memorial Hospital, two respectively in each Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Services Hospital and Masood Hospital respectively, one patient each was admitted in Mayo Hospital and Shalimar Hospital. seven dengue patients were admitted in Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi whereas, one patient each was admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi and District Headquarter Hospital Gujrat.

During the last 24 hours, 480,915 indoor and 100,987 outdoor surveillance were carried out in Punjab, while larvae were also destroyed from the 1,604 locations. Similarly in Lahore 70,562 indoor and 8,979 places were checked for dengue larvae and 1139 positive containers were destroyed.