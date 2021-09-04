Dengue prevention activities in Punjab intensified

UrduPoint.com

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch has directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch has directed the department to intensify the dengue prevention activities across Punjab.

In a statement on Saturday, he appealed to the people to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage should be thrown in open places, adding that people should be more responsible in preventing dengue during monsoon and rainwater should not be accumulated in residential areas.

During last 24 hours, he said five dengue patients were reported from across the province. He said during this year total 142 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported from Punjab and out of all confirmed patients, 95 patients had been reported from Lahore while five patients were under treatment across Punjab. The secretary said that during last 24 hours, 396,876 indoor and 89,382 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 1269 locations.

He said 51,488 indoor and 7,302 outdoor locations in Lahore were checked and 805 positive containers were destroyed.

Baloch urged that the precautionary measures against dengue should also be taken besides of taking precautionary measures against coronavirus pandemic. He appealed to all the religious scholars to inform the worshipers coming to the mosques about the prevention of dengue.

"Be a responsible citizen by keeping your surroundings neat and clean" he said.

He maintained that the public was requested to extend full cooperation to the Health department teams if they come to your home or business centers for the checking of dengue larvae, as dengue could be fatal and was a very dangerous fever which could cause death.

