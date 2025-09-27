Dengue prevention campaign underway in Gujrat

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi, anti-dengue activities are being carried out across the district under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Atta-ul-Munim.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, various teams are actively engaged in surveillance, spray operations, and awareness drives at houses, offices, and public places. The campaign aims to detect larvae, eliminate breeding sites, and educate citizens about preventive measures.

Officials stressed that coordinated efforts of all stakeholders were essential to eradicate dengue and ensure the safety and well-being of the community.