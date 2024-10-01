Open Menu

Dengue Prevention Efforts Continue In Hangu: AC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Dengue prevention efforts continue in Hangu: AC

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Following the directive of Deputy Commissioner Hangu, Gohar Zaman Wazir, the anti-dengue spray program side by side the awareness campaign to prevent dengue is in progress in the entire district.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Hangu on Tuesday visited Sangerh area and informed the people about the causes of dengue virus. He said, it is usually caused by the bite of a female mosquito and this mosquito grows in clean water, so we should cover the water anywhere, including in our homes. He added that accumulated water should not be overlooked and water tanks should properly be covered.

Likewise, water should not be left open in air-coolers, pots and pans etc. Moreover, nets should be installed in the doors and windows of the houses, all persons especially children should wear full sleeves dresses and cooperate with health department teams.

Assistant Commissioner Hangu strictly directed the market owners where dengue larvae have been detected to immediately empty and clean the water tanks otherwise the market will be sealed.

