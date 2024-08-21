Dengue prevention efforts intensified

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq directed departments concerned

to intensify dengue surveillance activities during the monsoon season.

Addressing the District Emergency Response Committee meeting to discuss dengue prevention

on Wednesday, he emphasized the importance of effective coordination among relevant officers

at the district and tehsil levels.

He highlighted that the next two months were crucial for dengue mosquito breeding and ordered the

departments to monitor the dengue surveillance.

Hotspot areas should be monitored regularly and all potential breeding sites should be

cleared completely.

CEO Health Dr Asad Aslam and officials from other relevant departments were also present.