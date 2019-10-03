Dengue prevention measures in full swing across country: Doctors

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Health specialists Thursday said various government and non-government organisations have launched a coordinated movement to spread awareness about causes and consequences of vector-borne diseases, including dengue and malaria across the country.

A general Physician and Dengue specialist Dr Nasir Mehmood at Holy Family hospital Rawalpindi talking to private news channel said, doctors and paramedics were giving extra time in government hospitals with providing mobile units and lady health workers facilities specially in rural areas of the country.

During the ongoing drive against dengue virus, thousands of awareness pamphlets were distributed among the citizens and students in schools.

He said that compromise would not be made of delaying tact, carelessness in surveillance of larva at hot spots, adding that the threat of growth of dengue larva were present during current season which will continue in till next two weeks.

He said private hospitals have also offering space to accommodate overflow of patients.

The use of mosquito nets is strongly recommended to prevent dengue," he added.

Dr Nasir assured that every possible treatment facility is being provided to the dengue patients and that the pace of operation to root out dengue larvae had also been accelerated.

Another specialist Dr Agha Sohail said, there was no shortage of medicines for dengue treatment in the hospitals and all patients had fully recovered except some of patients, who were under treatment in hospital.

All major public and private sectors hospitals in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have allocated beds for Dengue patients, he informed.

He said that different meetings on surveillance and prevention of dengue would be held and it would be decided that necessary literature on prevention of mosquito-borne dengue fever would be distributed in the rural and urban slum areas of the country on priority basis.

Dr Nasir said that the education pamphlets on dengue had already been distributed among the residents.

Experts says that due to lack of knowledge about measures required to stop breeding of vector's larvae and prevent infection by pathogens was cited as major factor behind residents falling prey to dengue.