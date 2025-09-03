Dengue prevention measures underway in flood-hit areas

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Gujrat Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi and under the supervision of Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority (DHA) Dr. Syed Atta-ul-Munim, preventive and precautionary measures against dengue were being carried out in flood-affected areas.

According to a Health Department spokesperson here on Wednesday, sanitary inspectors and CDC supervisors were playing an active role by conducting surveillance, spraying, and awareness campaigns at homes, streets, and public places to protect citizens from dengue mosquitoes.