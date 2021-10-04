Dengue preventive measures in full-swing at Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The preventive measures including fumigation and an awareness campaign against the dengue virus continued in district Kohat to prevent the disease.

This was told during a meeting held Monday with Deputy Commissioner Kohat Mohammad Roshan Mehsud in the chair and attended by Additional Assistant Commissioner Dara Adam Khel Younas Khan, Medical Officer Gul Wali Khan, and other higher authorities of the health department.

The meeting discussed in detail matters relating to looming threat of dengue spread and was told that teams have been mobilized to conduct fumigation drive against dengue virus in all the union councils of the district including Kharmatoo, Khushalgarh, and all six urban areas.

The DC said that the district administration was taking all necessary steps for prevention of dengue disease and elimination of dengue mosquitoes. He appealed to the people to keep the water tanks covered and house-hold items.