Dengue preventive measures in full swing in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration have been working hard to eliminate dengue larvae, preventive measures including fumigation and an awareness campaign against dengue virus were continued in the district.

This was told in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood held here on Tuesday. Besides, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Gul Bano, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Syed Nauman Ali Shah, Focal Person, Dr. Rafiuddin Khattak and other higher authorities of the health department attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed anti-dengue measures in the district and was told that teams of the health department were carrying out door-to-door fumigation and public awareness campaign in all 10 affected Union Councils (UCs).

Entomologists were included in these teams and they were collecting samples of waters to conduct its analysis and also collecting information about dengue larvae for taking further measures against it.

Khalid Mahmood said anti-dengue spray had already been carried out in over 2000 houses of affected UCs, Safaid Dheri, Tehkal, Shaheen Town, Sarband, Khazana, Pishtakhara, Urmar, Badhber, Palosaia,Paokah and was also being extended to other localities.

He said that district administration was taking all necessary steps for prevention of dengue virus and eradication of dengue mosquito. He has also appealed to the people to cover the water tanks of their houses and house-hold items.