Dengue preventive measures reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Mohammad Arshad Wattoo.

District heads of all departments concerned participated in the meeting. Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr.

Aslam Asad gave a briefing about the current dengue situation in the district. He said that 27 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported in the district so far this year. Dengue vector surveillance teams have detected larvae in 1168 locations so far this year. He said that DVR resolution transmission of TPV activities and dengue hotspot coverage is hundred percent across the district and disciplinary action was being taken against those who do not implement dengue SOPs.