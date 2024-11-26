Dengue preventive measures reviewed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee for the Anti-Dengue Campaign was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner General Umar Farooq in which the performance of the committee was reviewed.

The meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr. Asad Aslam, Deputy DHOs, education Department, Local Government, Livestock, Agriculture, Social Welfare, Population Welfare, Police concerned officers, COs of District Council and Municipal Committees and officers of other supporting departments of the committee. During the meeting, the ADCG was given a detailed briefing by the Health Department regarding the implementation of the anti-dengue campaign, in which he was informed about the details related to outdoor, indoor and vector surveillance against dengue. Umar Farooq expressed satisfaction over the performance of the District Emergency Response Committee in implementing the anti-dengue campaign and stressed that a clean environment is a basic requirement to prevent the spread of dengue, whereas the municipal committees should play a vital and active role.

He directed that in collaboration with the municipal committees and the health department, civil society and government and private institutions should be provided maximum awareness about preventive measures and precautions against dengue. He also directed the administration of other government departments to continue vector surveillance regularly within the relevant scope. Stressing the need to ensure that the factors leading to the spread of dengue are addressed, he emphasized that sources of water accumulation should be specifically eliminated in government offices, private businesses and at the household level. He directed all the supporting departments of the District Emergency Response Committee to continue the process of social mobilization against dengue regularly so that the desired results of the anti-dengue campaign can be achieved by spreading complete awareness about dengue prevention throughout the district.