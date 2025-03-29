Dengue Preventive Measures Reviewed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 12:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner(ADC) Sargodha,Muhammad Umar Farooq on Saturday appealed to the people to follow the guidelines set by the Punjab government to prevent dengue.
While chairing a meeting to review the district's efforts to prevent dengue, the ADC emphasized that dengue was a serious and life-threatening disease and required collective efforts to prevent it.
Health officials briefed the meeting on the measures taken to prevent dengue including awareness campaigns and eradication of breeding sites.
The officials said that all departments were working together to control dengue and urged the public to take necessary precautions.
The meeting reviewed the performance of all departments in controlling dengue and urged them to intensify their efforts.
The officials agreed to continue their efforts to prevent dengue and protect public health.
