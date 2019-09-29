UrduPoint.com
Dengue Preventive Measures To Control Disease Discussed

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Zafar Mirza chaired a meeting here Sunday to have an in-depth review of preventive and curative aspects of dengue response in areas of concerns in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. It was decided that for effective coordination, representatives from Rawalpindi will be regularly attending the morning meetings at the Ministry of National Health Services.

The meeting was informed that Directorate General Health Services, MCI and ICT health Department are conducting regular larva surveillance and instituting urgent response measures through rapid response teams.

The meeting was informed that activities in hot spots were supported by local representatives. It was shared that within Islamabad affected Union Councils included Rawat, Koral and Tarlai while in Rawalpindi case clustering was observed in Potohar Town including Airport Housing Society, Gulbahar Scheme, Wakeel Colony, Dhoke Munshi and Kot Jabbi.

Dr Zafar Mirza said that a hotline has been working efficiently with having a team of medical experts to reply the queries of citizens round the clock. He advised the people to contact these numbers to get any dengue related information that included 051-9216890 and 051-9212601.

He said that people should ensure that the breeding places of mosquitoes inside their homes and vicinity are destroyed. He said that the virus of dengue is continuing to hit the residents of Federal capital, however, the mobile teams have started activities in affected areas like fogging and spraying chemicals to destroy mosquito larvae.

Besides, heads of all hospitals, the coordination meeting was also attended by the district administration and health management teams of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

