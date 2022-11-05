Dengue rapidly spreading in IIOJK

Dengue virus is rapidly spreading in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as 903 fresh cases were reported in the territory during the last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Dengue virus is rapidly spreading in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as 903 fresh cases were reported in the territory during the last week.

According to Kashmir media service, these fresh cases took the tally of total dengue patients reported so far to 5,908.

A media report quoting an official said that around 19,589 tests were conducted so far out of which 5,908 tested positive.