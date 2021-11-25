Dengue ratio declined; nine reported in 24 hours

UrduPoint.com

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr Sajjad Mehmood, on Thursday said there was a sharp decline in the registered cases of dengue as only nine patients were reported in allied hospitals of the city during last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr Sajjad Mehmood, on Thursday said there was a sharp decline in the registered cases of dengue as only nine patients were reported in allied hospitals of the city during last 24 hours.

Earlier, the number was 20 to 25 during the last week, while in September, daily 70 to 80 cases were being reported in the district, an official of district administration said.

The health officer informed that the total tally of confirmed cases had touched 3718, out of which 3680 had been discharged after treatment from the three public sector hospitals.

Dr Sajjad said during the last hours, four patients were received in Holy Family Hospital(HFH), two in Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), and three in District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ).

"Presently 21 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 12 are positive, 12 positive out of 14 in BBH and 14 confirmed cases out of the total 22 admitted in DHQ hospital," he said adding, two patients were in a critical position at HFH.

The health officer added that the number of beds had been decreased from 274 to 209 including 100 beds at HFH, 69 in DHQ hospital and 40 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, while 57 were occupied yet.

