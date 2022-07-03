UrduPoint.com

Dengue Situation Being Monitored Continuously Across Punjab: Kh Salman

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2022 | 10:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique has said that the dengue virus situation is being monitored continuously across the province.

Presiding over an emergency meeting to review the dengue virus situation in the province held at Punjab Health Institute and Management Company here on Sunday, he alerted all the officers of the Health department about the dengue situation.

Earlier in a briefing, the minister was informed that in the last 24 hours, 6 cases of dengue have been reported in Punjab so far. As many as 166 cases of dengue have been reported from all over the province while 84 cases of dengue were reported from Lahore so far, 14 patients from Rawalpindi, 12 from Faisalabad and 7 from Sheikhupura. About 14 dengue patients were admitted in different government hospitals of the province and 7 dengue patients were undergoing treatment in different government hospitals in Lahore while no patient was in the critical condition till the filing of this news.

No deaths due to dengue have been reported in Punjab since January 1 this year.

The Punjab Health department has allocated 4202 beds for dengue patients in government hospitals of the province. Among the 14 admitted dengue patients in government hospitals of Punjab, 2 were suspected, 4 were probable and 8 were confirmed. Surveillance has been directed to be tightened in the areas where dengue cases have been reported in Punjab.

The minister said that he himself would go with the field staff and supervise the hotspots.

He urged the people to play a role in ensuring the cleanliness of their homes to eradicate dengue along with the efforts of the Health department.

"We have to use all possible means to stop the spread of dengue in Lahore," he said.

Khawaja Salman Rafique during the meeting took a detailed look at the dengue situation across Punjab.

The meeting was attended by CDC Director Dr. Shahid Hussain Magsi, Dr. Aamir, officers from IPH Jawariya Hayat and Muneeb Ahmad through video link. CDC Director Dr. Shahid Hussain Magsi briefed the Provincial Minister about the details of dengue situation during the meeting.

