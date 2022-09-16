UrduPoint.com

Dengue Situation Being Monitored Continuously Across Punjab: Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published September 16, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Dengue situation being monitored continuously across Punjab: Secretary

Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch on Friday said the dengue situation in the province was being monitored on daily basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch on Friday said the dengue situation in the province was being monitored on daily basis.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the dengue situation in the province.

The Medical Superintendents of all government teaching hospitals including Special Secretary Dr. Farrukh Naveed gave a briefing to the secretary Health about the situation and facilities being provided to the patients in the hospitals.

The secretary said that number of beds for dengue patients had been increased in all teaching hospitals of the province. He said that all medicines including dextran 40 were available for dengue patients in the hospitals.

He instructed MSs of all government teaching hospitals of the province to confirm the dengue patient before updating data, adding that MSs were daily updating data regarding dengue patients on the dashboard.

He said that patients were being guided through dengue counters in all government teaching hospitals of Punjab. For dengue patients, in all government teaching hospitals, notification about beds and medical facilities had been issued, he said.

Special Secretary Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education Dr. Farrukh Naveed, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Hafiz Shah, Additional Secretary Zahida Azhar, concerned Deputy Secretaries, Professor Dr. Asad Aslam Khan, MS Services Hospital Dr Ihteshamul Haq, MS Mayo Hospital Dr. Munir Ahmed, MS Shahdara Hospital Dr. Amir Mufti, Chairman DEAG Dr. Tanveerul islam and MS from MS Holy Family and other government hospitals participated through video link.

Related Topics

Dengue Education Punjab Family Mufti All From Government

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives i ..

Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives in accident

47 seconds ago
 Ahead of Education Summit, UN calls for halting le ..

Ahead of Education Summit, UN calls for halting learning crisis, or risk failing ..

48 seconds ago
 Accountability process in police dept very fast : ..

Accountability process in police dept very fast : RPO

50 seconds ago
 Biden Says Rail Strike Could Lead to 'Real Economi ..

Biden Says Rail Strike Could Lead to 'Real Economic Crisis,' Paralyze Supply Cha ..

54 seconds ago
 KU VC discusses matters of mutual interests with D ..

KU VC discusses matters of mutual interests with Deputy VC Coventry University

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan deaf cricket team, weightlifters call on ..

Pakistan deaf cricket team, weightlifters call on Governor Punjab

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.