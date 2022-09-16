Dengue situation being monitored continuously across Punjab: Secretary

Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch on Friday said the dengue situation in the province was being monitored on daily basis

He said this while chairing a meeting to review the dengue situation in the province.

The Medical Superintendents of all government teaching hospitals including Special Secretary Dr. Farrukh Naveed gave a briefing to the secretary Health about the situation and facilities being provided to the patients in the hospitals.

The secretary said that number of beds for dengue patients had been increased in all teaching hospitals of the province. He said that all medicines including dextran 40 were available for dengue patients in the hospitals.

He instructed MSs of all government teaching hospitals of the province to confirm the dengue patient before updating data, adding that MSs were daily updating data regarding dengue patients on the dashboard.

He said that patients were being guided through dengue counters in all government teaching hospitals of Punjab. For dengue patients, in all government teaching hospitals, notification about beds and medical facilities had been issued, he said.

Special Secretary Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education Dr. Farrukh Naveed, Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Hafiz Shah, Additional Secretary Zahida Azhar, concerned Deputy Secretaries, Professor Dr. Asad Aslam Khan, MS Services Hospital Dr Ihteshamul Haq, MS Mayo Hospital Dr. Munir Ahmed, MS Shahdara Hospital Dr. Amir Mufti, Chairman DEAG Dr. Tanveerul islam and MS from MS Holy Family and other government hospitals participated through video link.