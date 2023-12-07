Dengue situation improving as temperature declines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Following a decrease in temperature, the dengue outbreak in Punjab shows signs of improvement.Thursday's report indicates 64 new cases, bringing the total confirmed cases this year to 14,649 across 36 districts.

Lahore remains the hardest-hit, reporting 6,719 cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 2,643, Gujranwala with 1,555, Multan with 1,404 and Faisalabad with 871 cases.

While Lahore reported 31 new cases, Rawalpindi 2, Gujranwala 9, Multan 6, Faisalabad 6, and Sheikhupura 3.

Other districts like Kasur, Attock, Khanewal, Rahimyar Khan, Khushab, Rajanpur, and Layyah each report one case in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 48 patients were getting treatment in Punjab hospitals, with 26 in Lahore.

Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan urged citizens to maintain cleanliness and cooperate with health teams. A helpline (1033) was available for information, complaints, or Dengue treatment. Vigilance and proactive measures remain crucial to curbing Dengue's spread.