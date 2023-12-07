Open Menu

Dengue Situation Improving As Temperature Declines

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Dengue situation improving as temperature declines

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Following a decrease in temperature, the dengue outbreak in Punjab shows signs of improvement.Thursday's report indicates 64 new cases, bringing the total confirmed cases this year to 14,649 across 36 districts.

Lahore remains the hardest-hit, reporting 6,719 cases, followed by Rawalpindi with 2,643, Gujranwala with 1,555, Multan with 1,404 and Faisalabad with 871 cases.

While Lahore reported 31 new cases, Rawalpindi 2, Gujranwala 9, Multan 6, Faisalabad 6, and Sheikhupura 3.

Other districts like Kasur, Attock, Khanewal, Rahimyar Khan, Khushab, Rajanpur, and Layyah each report one case in the last 24 hours.

Currently, 48 patients were getting treatment in Punjab hospitals, with 26 in Lahore.

Health Secretary Ali Jaan Khan urged citizens to maintain cleanliness and cooperate with health teams. A helpline (1033) was available for information, complaints, or Dengue treatment. Vigilance and proactive measures remain crucial to curbing Dengue's spread.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Kasur Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sheikhupura Khanewal Khushab Rahimyar Khan Rajanpur Attock

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 December 2023

4 hours ago
 Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's buildin ..

Three dead as fire breaks out in Karachi's building

13 hours ago
 Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling ex ..

Hyderabad: Penalties imposed on dealers selling expensive fertilizer

13 hours ago
 ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social ..

ECP firmly denies fake vote allegations on social media

13 hours ago
 Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with f ..

Nawaz condoles demise of Balakh Sher Mazari with family

13 hours ago
Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

13 hours ago
 Govt. committed to counter security threats in run ..

Govt. committed to counter security threats in run up to elections: Caretaker Pr ..

13 hours ago
 ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons w ..

ICRC, MPRC observe International Day for Persons with Disabilities

14 hours ago
 Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Chi ..

Commissioner inaugurates 2nd phase of Mother & Child Welfare Programme

14 hours ago
 Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

Nawaz, Shehbaz meet Ch. Shujaat

14 hours ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan