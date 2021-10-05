UrduPoint.com

Dengue Situation In Federal Capital Reviewed

Despite the pressure of COVID-19, every hospital had allocated beds and wards for Dengue patients, and occupancy of beds in the hospitals was less than 50 percent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Despite the pressure of COVID-19, every hospital had allocated beds and wards for Dengue patients, and occupancy of beds in the hospitals was less than 50 percent.

This was informed in a meeting held hereon Tuesday to review the progress made to address the current dengue situation in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), which was chaired by Additional Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Nabeel Awan.

The participants reviewed the dengue situation of the last 48 hours and associated issues. The meeting was informed that the epidemic was under control.

The participants also highlighted the importance of proper data management and proper planning and response to this epidemic.

Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority (IHRA) was directed to train the concerned staff of all the private hospitals and labs for proper diagnosis and data entry in the dashboard.

The Additional Secretary directed the concerned authorities to ensure effective case response.

The meeting was attended by the representatives of all the stakeholders including all hospitals, the National Institute of Health (NIH), the National Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Network (NHEPRN), the Islamabad Health Regulatory Authority, and the Director General Health, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

