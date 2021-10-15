UrduPoint.com

Dengue Situation Reviewed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 09:03 PM

Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Friday presided over a meeting here to review situation of dengue cases across the province

According to spokesperson for P&SHD here, Director Diagnostic Center and CEO Lahore Dr Faisal were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch assured that health reference lab would helpful in enhancing the capacity of dengue diagnostic tests at dengue field hospital Expo centre.

He said that government hospitals in Punjab had adequate medical facilities including beds, medicines and diagnostic tests for dengue patients and additional beds had been allotted to handle emergency situation in hospitals. He further instructed that CEO Health Lahore Dr Faisal should monitor all anti-dengue activities in provincial capital by himself.

He said, "P&SHD is taking joint steps with the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education in Dengue eradication".

