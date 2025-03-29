Dengue Situation Reviewed
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk to review measures for dengue prevention.
Officials from the Health Department, Municipal Corporation, and other relevant institutions, including CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Saqib Munir, participated in the meeting.The Deputy Commissioner directed all departments to adopt a coordinated strategy to eliminate dengue and ensure 100% surveillance of hotspot areas. He emphasized strict legal action against the presence of dengue larvae in public and private places and stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns to encourage preventive measures.
During the meeting, it was informed that dengue surveillance teams are being made more active, and daily field reports will be reviewed. The Deputy Commissioner warned of strict action against officials involved in fraudulent activities and stated that negligence in dengue eradication would not be tolerated.He urged citizens to take necessary precautions, especially in the rainy season, to prevent water accumulation. CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Saqib Munir also presented various suggestions and assured that extensive measures are being taken to combat dengue.At the conclusion of the meeting, the deputy commissioner instructed the relevant institutions to expedite emergency actions.
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Commits to Zero Waste Future: Minister Shezra Mansab6 minutes ago
-
Nine held for gambling on cards6 minutes ago
-
WASA MD reviews Eid preparations, issues special tube well schedule6 minutes ago
-
RTA takes action against overcharging amid Eid travel rush6 minutes ago
-
Dengue situation reviewed6 minutes ago
-
LWMC issues cleanliness plan for Eid6 minutes ago
-
Security plan issued for Chand Raat, Eid6 minutes ago
-
Youth dies in sand pit collapse6 minutes ago
-
People urged to refrain from aerial firing on Eid16 minutes ago
-
ABISE shifts examination centers from private to government schools in Hazara division16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA)’s High-Rise Headquarters approved for Islamabad16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 12 criminals16 minutes ago