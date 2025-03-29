Open Menu

Dengue Situation Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 05:50 PM

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk to review measures for dengue prevention.

Officials from the Health Department, Municipal Corporation, and other relevant institutions, including CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Saqib Munir, participated in the meeting.The Deputy Commissioner directed all departments to adopt a coordinated strategy to eliminate dengue and ensure 100% surveillance of hotspot areas. He emphasized strict legal action against the presence of dengue larvae in public and private places and stressed the importance of public awareness campaigns to encourage preventive measures.

During the meeting, it was informed that dengue surveillance teams are being made more active, and daily field reports will be reviewed. The Deputy Commissioner warned of strict action against officials involved in fraudulent activities and stated that negligence in dengue eradication would not be tolerated.He urged citizens to take necessary precautions, especially in the rainy season, to prevent water accumulation. CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Saqib Munir also presented various suggestions and assured that extensive measures are being taken to combat dengue.At the conclusion of the meeting, the deputy commissioner instructed the relevant institutions to expedite emergency actions.

