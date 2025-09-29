Dengue Situation Reviewed
Faizan Hashmi Published September 29, 2025 | 11:10 PM
An important meeting to address dengue prevention was held on Monday co-chaired by MNA Tahira Aurangzeb and Deputy Commissioner Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema
The meeting reviewed the current dengue situation, ongoing prevention efforts, and future strategies.
Tahira Aurangzeb emphasized that the Punjab government was taking emergency measures to defeat dengue.She directed departments to ensure dedicated hospital wards, medicines and medical staff availability for dengue patients.
Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema reported that dengue surveillance teams are active in public and private institutions, with regular spraying and larvae elimination in cemeteries, nurseries, schools, markets, and residential areas.
Participants of the meeting included Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan, MPAs Zeb-un-Nisa Awan, Malik Mansoor, Asima Abbasi, and officials from relevant departments.
Parliamentarians urged citizens to maintain cleanliness and prevent water stagnation to eliminate dengue breeding grounds.
The meeting underscored the need to strengthen the anti-dengue campaign through educational institutions and community engagement to eradicate the disease.
Participants reaffirmed their commitment to making Rawalpindi dengue-free by utilizing all resources and prioritizing public welfare.
