UrduPoint.com

Dengue Situation Reviewed In Meeting

Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Dengue situation reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue met under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich here on Friday.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken from October 20 to November 3 related to the prevention of dengue.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Anam Fatima, Assistant Commissioner Coordination Ayusha Zafar, CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Mukwal, CEO education Muhammad Shahbaz Tahir, DHO (Preventive Medicine) Dr. Khalid Arain, Focal Prosan Dr. Khalid Chanar, along with officers and focal persons of concerned departments and assistant commissioners of tehsils of Bahawalpur district attended the video link meeting.

The deputy commissioner said that water should not stay in one place and that cleaning of houses, offices and other areas should be done regularly.

He said that dengue larva surveillance teams should work actively in the field. He directed that Android user activities should be increased and coverage of hotspots should be ensured.

It was informed that 10 cases of dengue were reported from October 20 to November 3 and dengue larvae were found at 6 places where preventive measures were implemented during dengue surveillance. Action has been taken and 520 teams are working in the field and 1,724 hotspots in the district have been covered.

Related Topics

Dengue Education Water Bahawalpur October November From

Recent Stories

Police take suspicious man into custody from outsi ..

Police take suspicious man into custody from outside SKH

28 minutes ago
 PM may visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

PM may visit Imran Khan: Interior Minister

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR ag ..

Imran Khan to address nation after delay in FIR against attack on his life

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry int ..

Defence Minister calls for transparent inquiry into into attack on Imran Khan's ..

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elah ..

Imran Khan recovering, in high spirit: Moonis Elahi

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Australia set 169-run target for Afghanistan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.