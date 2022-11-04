Dengue situation reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue met under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zahid Parvez Waraich here on Friday.

The meeting reviewed the measures taken from October 20 to November 3 related to the prevention of dengue.

On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Anam Fatima, Assistant Commissioner Coordination Ayusha Zafar, CEO Health Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Mukwal, CEO education Muhammad Shahbaz Tahir, DHO (Preventive Medicine) Dr. Khalid Arain, Focal Prosan Dr. Khalid Chanar, along with officers and focal persons of concerned departments and assistant commissioners of tehsils of Bahawalpur district attended the video link meeting.

The deputy commissioner said that water should not stay in one place and that cleaning of houses, offices and other areas should be done regularly.

He said that dengue larva surveillance teams should work actively in the field. He directed that Android user activities should be increased and coverage of hotspots should be ensured.

It was informed that 10 cases of dengue were reported from October 20 to November 3 and dengue larvae were found at 6 places where preventive measures were implemented during dengue surveillance. Action has been taken and 520 teams are working in the field and 1,724 hotspots in the district have been covered.