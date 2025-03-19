Open Menu

Dengue Situation Reviewed In Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Dengue situation reviewed in meeting

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Ghulam Murtaza, during which measures to prevent dengue were reviewed in detail.

The District Health Authority chief executive officer briefed the meeting, stating that the only way to prevent the spread of dengue is through preventative measures during the monsoon season and eliminating the places where dengue larvae breed.

He stated that a total of 1849 hotspots have been registered in Bahawalpur district, which are being regularly monitored.

He explained that during vector surveillance, larvae are searched for and eliminated in both indoor and outdoor locations.

He mentioned that 412 indoor and 120 outdoor teams are working in Bahawalpur district for dengue monitoring. The CEO Health briefed that 1845 suspected dengue cases have been reported in the district from January 1st to March 18.

During the meeting, a detailed review was conducted of the practical measures taken by various departments to prevent dengue.

