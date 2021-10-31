UrduPoint.com

Dengue Situation Under Constant Monitoring : Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Sunday that adequate beds were available for dengue patients and dengue situation was under constant monitoring.

In a statement, she said that 107 beds had been reserved at Mayo Hospital, 74 beds at General Hospitals and 226 at the Expo Centre.

The minister added that there was still an enhancement capacity of 250 beds for dengue in teaching hospitals of Lahore. She said that dengue situation was being reviewed and beds may be increased as per need.

