Dengue situation under control in province: KP health advisor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) The dengue outbreak in Charsadda and Haripur has been brought under control following special directives of Advisor to Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ihtisham Ali, officials said on Tuesday.

According to the latest report of the Integrated Diseases Surveillance & Response System (IDSRS), the province has so far recorded 1,274 laboratory-confirmed dengue cases, of which 1,207 patients have recovered.

At present, there are 67 active cases across KP, with 33 patients admitted to hospitals. No dengue-related deaths have been reported.

Speaking about the situation in Charsadda, Ihtisham Ali said the district had reported a total of 742 cases, with 719 recoveries.

“Only 23 active patients remain under treatment at DHQ Hospital Charsadda, which shows that the outbreak has been effectively contained,” he added.

The health advisor also highlighted the situation in other districts. In Peshawar, 68 confirmed cases have been reported, of which 48 have recovered, while 20 patients remain active cases.

In Haripur, the total case count stands at 93, with 91 recoveries and just two active cases.

Health Advisor said the Health Department had ensured provision of medical supplies, isolation wards, and vector control measures in all high-risk areas. He added that rapid response teams had been deployed for continuous surveillance and public awareness campaigns.

“Protecting citizens from dengue and other vector-borne diseases remains our top priority. Through swift action, effective monitoring, and community engagement, we have successfully contained the outbreak in Charsadda, and similar efforts are ongoing in other districts,” he said.

Officials urged the public to continue precautionary measures, including eliminating stagnant water, using mosquito repellents, and immediately reporting suspected symptoms to nearby health facilities.