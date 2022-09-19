Dengue SOPs violations: 22 FIRs lodged, 12 premises sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has lodged 22 First Information Reports (FIRs) and sealed 12 premises for violating anti-dengue Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Over 111 places were checked for dengue larvae breeding sites, including tyre shops, junkyards, godowns, brick factories and under construction buildings for its prevention, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon told APP on Monday.

During the last 24 hours, 55 patients were reported with dengue fever in different hospitals taking tally to over 1300 this year, he added.

Assistant Commissioner (Secretariat) along with entomologists and dengue teams visited car wash centres, tyre shops, junkyards and under-construction sites to ensure that proper preventive measures were being adopted to control prospective dengue larva breeding sites.

The case responses including indoor residual spraying (IRS) were also monitored in the areas of Dhok Jilani, Thandi Tooti, Simly Dam Road at Bhara Kahu.

Around three junkyards/car wash centres were sealed for violations of dengue SOPs/non production of No Objection Certificate (NOCs) from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Assistant Commissioner (Rural) inspected tyre shops, petrol pumps and other workshops in Sihala to monitor dengue control activities along with dengue health teams. Two service stations were sealed and three persons arrested.

Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) inspected tyre shops, junkyards and under construction buildings in Tarnol area.

Five people were shifted to the Police Station due to non-compliance with anti- dengue SOPs.

AC Industrial Area inspected tyre shops for anti dengue measures, and environment NOCs of car wash. Warnings issued for compliance. Two people were arrested for violation of anti dengue measures.

He also inspected the dengue ward and data entry system at Shifa Hospital Islamabad.

Assistant Commissioner (Nilore) visited dengue control teams in the area to check levels of case response and IRS being carried out.

AC Shalimar visited Quaid e Azam hospital to assess the dengue management system and dedicated wards. Case response teams were also being monitored.

To a query, the DC said dengue situation in the capital was under-control and the civil administration was making all-out efforts for its prevention.

Commenting on the dengue test fee at private labs, he said Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) had fixed Rs1,800 for dengue test fee at private laboratories to facilitate the masses.

However, the government hospitals were providing the facility at free of cost including National Institute of Health, Federal Government Polyclinic and Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Memon said separate wards and beds were allocated in government and private hospitals for the purpose.

The DC remarked that peoples' cooperation was very important to control dengue, adding that a community mobilization campaign was underway to raise awareness about dengue.

