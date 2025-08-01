Taking stern actions against violations of dengue SOPs, the Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) demolished the head office of the Federal Housing Society in Rawalpindi today, following the society's failure to comply with the prescribed measures

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Taking stern actions against violations of dengue SOPs, the Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) demolished the head office of the Federal Housing Society in Rawalpindi today, following the society's failure to comply with the prescribed measures.

The action was carried out under the strict instructions of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Dr. Hasan Waqar Cheema, who has intensified efforts to enforce anti-dengue measures across the district.

Earlier today, Dr. Cheema during a high-level meeting, directed for swift actions against the violators and also decided to take strict action against government officials found negligent in the ongoing anti-dengue campaign.

The District Health Authority is engaged in an accelerated anti dengue campaign as September, the most conducive month for dengue growth is approaching. The district government has clearly instructed for cleaning and sweeping all UC's before September.