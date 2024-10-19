Open Menu

Dengue Surveillance: 1,447 Hotspots Found In 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2024 | 03:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The Lahore district administration is intensifying its efforts to combat dengue by actively targeting breeding sites across the city.

In the past 24 hours, officials reported detection of dengue larvae at 1,447 locations, including 1,401 indoor sites and 46 outdoor areas.

Dengue field teams inspected 41,326 sites across Lahore, while surveillance teams checked 405,276 containers for potential mosquito breeding grounds. Violations of dengue prevention protocols led to 37 cases being registered against offenders.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza stressed the importance of rigorous monitoring by administrative officers to ensure the effectiveness of field operations. He also highlighted that when dengue larvae are found, fumigation is carried out not only at the affected household but also in ten neighboring homes to prevent the spread of the disease.

The DC urged residents to support the administration’s efforts and adopt preventive measures, such as preventing stagnant water accumulation in rooftops, yards, air coolers, and tubs.

