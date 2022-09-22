UrduPoint.com

Dengue Surveillance Activities In Data Ganj Bakhsh Town

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2022 | 07:18 PM

Dengue surveillance activities in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Auqaf Secretary and Chief Administrator Mian Ibrar Ahmad reviewed the dengue surveillance activities in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town on Thursday, and warned that no negligence in performance of duties would not be tolerated.

Presiding over a meeting of tehsil emergency dengue response committee here, he directed the committee to take all measures to carry out surveillance activities in godowns, tyre shops, puncture shops, houses and empty plots in the town.

He said that if dengue larvae would be found, action would be taken against the responsible persons.

Mian Ibrar said that officers should increase field visits to control the spread of dengue. He said that ulema in Juma sermons should senitise people about dengue preventive measures.

The secretary was apprised that upon finding of dengue larvae at commercial buildings, case had been registered against 11 persons.

