Dengue Surveillance Amidst Monsoon Rains To Be Intensified
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 08:27 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) In a bid to prevent a potential dengue outbreak during the monsoon season, the district administration has directed all departments concerned to enhance dengue surveillance activities in areas prone to mosquito breeding.
In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Mohsin Salahuddin, chaired a District Emergency Response Committee meeting on dengue on Tuesday, and emphasized the need for proactive measures to prevent a surge in dengue cases.
The ADCR highlighted that the next two months are particularly sensitive for dengue mosquito breeding. He instructed all relevant departments to closely monitor dengue surveillance and ensure effective control measures.
Regular monitoring of hotspot areas and complete clearance of potential mosquito breeding sites were also emphasized.
The ADC (Revenue) further stated, "All Assistant Commissioners should collaborate with their respective departments to carry out anti-dengue activities in their tehsils. "They should personally inspect the rooftops of government offices and other potential breeding sites.
Strict action, including legal proceedings under the anti-dengue act, should be taken against those found negligent," he added.
The Chief Executive Officer (Health), Dr. Asad Aslam, and officials from other relevant departments were also present at the meeting.
