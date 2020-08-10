UrduPoint.com
Dengue Surveillance Continued In Provincial Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Dengue surveillance continued in provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is currently in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner City Tabraiz Murree on Monday visited Union Council (UC) 09, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance while Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha visited UC 99 and Assistant Commissioner Cantt.

Marzia Saleem visited Walton area to review measures pertaining to dengue larva surveillance.

The officers also inspected the attendance and performance of the dengue staff deputed on field duty in the area. They also inquire about the staff performance and working from the residents of the area. They instructed the residents of the area to adopt precautionary measures to avoid dengue.

More Stories From Pakistan

