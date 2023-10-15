Dengue surveillance continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Nabeel Memon on Sunday visited Toufel Road Cantonment no 5, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owner about dengue preventive measures. He inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed the close monitoring of dengue larva elimination. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir visited UC-121 to inspect anti dengue arrangements at under-construction commercial buildings.

He also assessed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and issued warnings to various property owners over larva presence. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process. All assistant commissioners also conducted inspection visits in their jurisdictions and monitored the anti-dengue arrangements besides monitoring the fumigation process.

It is pertinent to mention that around 58 dengue patients were reported in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours while larva were found in 1,249 points.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider has appealed to the citizens to keep their surroundings clean and fresh to avoid dengue fever. People are requested not to let rain water stand anywhere, she added.