Open Menu

Dengue Surveillance Continues

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Dengue surveillance continues

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration, is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Cantt Nabeel Memon on Sunday visited Toufel Road Cantonment no 5, where he inspected anti-dengue arrangements and instructed the house owner about dengue preventive measures. He inspected houses, empty plots and commercial markets of the area and assessed the close monitoring of dengue larva elimination. He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir visited UC-121 to inspect anti dengue arrangements at under-construction commercial buildings.

He also assessed dengue surveillance and door marking in the area and issued warnings to various property owners over larva presence. He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process. All assistant commissioners also conducted inspection visits in their jurisdictions and monitored the anti-dengue arrangements besides monitoring the fumigation process.

It is pertinent to mention that around 58 dengue patients were reported in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours while larva were found in 1,249 points.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider has appealed to the citizens to keep their surroundings clean and fresh to avoid dengue fever. People are requested not to let rain water stand anywhere, she added.

Related Topics

Raiwind Dengue Water Road Nabeel Sunday Market All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of th ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Oman&#039;s Chairman of the State Council

21 minutes ago
 Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

Dubai’s economy grows 3.2% in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomor ..

WEF Global Future Councils meeting kicks off tomorrow in Dubai featuring 600 glo ..

3 hours ago
 AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programm ..

AYC’s 2nd Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme to be launched tomorrow

3 hours ago
 PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Glob ..

PCFC to unveil 7 innovative projects at GITEX Global 2023

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first marit ..

Abu Dhabi’s SAVI cluster anchors its first maritime technology company

3 hours ago
TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Insti ..

TRENDS signs cooperation agreement with HUFS Institute of Middle East Studies

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghan ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 13 England Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Wh ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of sma ..

Abu Dhabi unites regulators to steer future of smart and autonomous vehicle oper ..

6 hours ago
 Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan