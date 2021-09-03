Dengue surveillance drive sped up in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is under way currently, and surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Shahid Abbas Kathia Friday visited Union Council 16 (UC-16) China Scheme in Shalimar zone, where he checked the staff working in streets for indoor dengue surveillance. He said the attendance and performance of the anti-dengue squad, deputed on field duty in the area. He also issued warning to house owners over presence of dengue larvae on their premises.

He said it was necessary for the public to cooperate with the administration and field staff, and added that citizens should keep their houses clean and leave no place wet or with stagnant water.

He directed the dengue teams deputed in the area to gear up pace of anti-dengue spray process.

Assistant Commissioner Shalamar Tehniyat Bukhari visited UC-77 to inspect anti-dengue measures, while AC City Fizan Ahmed visited UC-79 and AC Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha inspected arrangements at DHA phase-6.

Meanwhile, a special team, under the supervision of AC City, sealed seven theatres, including Mehfal, Al-Fatah, Sitara, Shalimar, Naaz, Barri and others for flouting corona standard operating procedures (SOPs).