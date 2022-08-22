UrduPoint.com

Dengue Surveillance Geared Up In City

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 08:17 PM

Dengue surveillance geared up in city

The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The anti-dengue drive initiated by the district administration is in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

In this connection, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday visited Union Council 72 Anarkali, where he inspected the anti-dengue arrangements.

He observed the attendance and performance of anti-dengue squad deputed on field duty in the area.

He checked tyre shops and instructed shop owners to wrap their secondhand stock with polythene, otherwise, their stock would be confiscated.

All the departments are working in a coordinated manner to make the anti-dengue campaign a success, he said and directed the teams deputed in the area to gear up the process of anti-dengue spray.

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali

Recent Stories

NASA Astronaut Says Training With Cosmonauts Incre ..

NASA Astronaut Says Training With Cosmonauts Incredible Opportunity

2 minutes ago
 Senate body on education urges Chairman HEC to emp ..

Senate body on education urges Chairman HEC to empower educational sector

2 minutes ago
 Petition filed seeking disqualification of Imran K ..

Petition filed seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 Winner of bronze medal of ISG Turkey visits Parapl ..

Winner of bronze medal of ISG Turkey visits Paraplegic Center Peshawar

2 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Activist Group Femen Accuses Scholz of R ..

Ukrainian Activist Group Femen Accuses Scholz of Refusing to Get Tough on Russia

7 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to gir ..

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to girl involved in Faisalabad tortu ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.