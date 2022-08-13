UrduPoint.com

Dengue Surveillance Going On In Kasur

Sumaira FH Published August 13, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Dengue surveillance going on in Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :The campaign against dengue virus was going on as surveillance of public sector offices, tyre shops and junkyards was carried out in the district.

The dengue teams headed by Tehsil Entomologist Muhammad Waris carried out surveillance of various areas and served notices to 13 people and got registered cases against three people after dengue larvae were found in their premises.

