Dengue surveillance: Health department to remain alert during Eid holidays

The District Health Authority has put field teams on high alert on possible breeding and spread of dengue, directing officials to continue in/outdoor dengue surveillance during Eid holidays, said Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Dr Sohail Chaudary here Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :The District Health Authority has put field teams on high alert on possible breeding and spread of dengue, directing officials to continue in/outdoor dengue surveillance during Eid holidays, said Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Dr Sohail Chaudary here Tuesday.

The CEO said the staff has been advised to remain alert so that such cases could be dealt promptly. "Pools of rainwater have exacerbated the risk of dengue in the city as water puddles are breeding ground for mosquito larvae "he informed.

He said dengue was under control in Rawalpindi and health department was on high alert to cope with any situation.