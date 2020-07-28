UrduPoint.com
Dengue Surveillance: Health Department To Remain Alert During Eid Holidays

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 09:42 PM

The District Health Authority has put field teams on high alert on possible breeding and spread of dengue, directing officials to continue in/outdoor dengue surveillance during Eid holidays, said Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Dr Sohail Chaudary here Tuesday

The CEO said the staff has been advised to remain alert so that such cases could be dealt promptly. "Pools of rainwater have exacerbated the risk of dengue in the city as water puddles are breeding ground for mosquito larvae "he informed.

He said dengue was under control in Rawalpindi and health department was on high alert to cope with any situation.

