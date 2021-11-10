Dengue surveillance in full swing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The surveillance of dengue virus was in full swing as 499 indoor teams checked 51,620 houses and 159 outdoor teams inspected 15,133 places in the district during the last week.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, focal person for anti-dengue cell Dr Tariq Hassan said that at present, there were 207 confirmed dengue patients in Sargodha district whereas 14 patients were under treatment in District Headquarter Teaching Hospital.He added that 115 of the confirmed patients were local and 85 had a travel history.

He said that health department's teams were taking all possible steps to eradicate dengue larvae, while action would be taken against the officers concerned for negligence.

Dr Tariq said that 253 patients were medically examined during the last week, out of which, 22 were diagnosed with dengue.

He said that larvae were found from 43 union councils of the district, out of which 41 were from indoor and 13 were outdoor sites.'A total of 26 FIRs were registered in the district for not adopting anti-dengue measures this week',he added.