Dengue Surveillance Meeting In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 06:16 PM

Dengue surveillance meeting in Multan

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Tuesday directed all district health officers to make every effort to curb dengue larva spread in their areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Zaheer Abbas Sherazi Tuesday directed all district health officers to make every effort to curb dengue larva spread in their areas.

Addressing a meeting called to review dengue surveillance here, he asked officials concerned to initiate efforts to do the needful.

He instructed heads of the departments' concerned to submit certificates of input of their performances to the DCR office.

In addition, officers who would not show better performance would be provided more training.

The meeting was told that 83,200 houses were checked across the city during dengue surveillance drive. CEO Health Dr Munzawar Abbas, among a large number of the health department officials, attended the meeting.

