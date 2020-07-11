Dengue surveillance of under construction buildings ordered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that the incumbent government was taking all measures for eradication of dengue and ordered dengue surveillance of all under construction buildings in the city.

DC expressed these views while presiding over meeting to review anti-dengue campaign here on Saturday.

He also directed government departments to ensure dengue surveillance in their buildings and warned that building would be sealed if dengue larva found second time from any government building.

Aamer ordered all departments concerned to expedite their activities regarding dengue surveillance.

DC directed to bound all private hospitals administration for sharing medical report with health department regarding dengue and other diseases.

He also sought private hospitals administration meeting next week to make future strategy.

CEO Health Dr Arshad Malik, Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, CEO education Riaz Khan and others were present.